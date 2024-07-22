Local driving school pushes for teens to get license before graduation

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The idea of learning how to drive in a school classroom may seem long gone, but one local driving school is wanting to make an old idea new again.



The six hour course is taken online, and Tonya Dansby says the school would need a computer lab and someone to monitor it, for the driving portion, students could learn with an adult 21 or older

Dansby says a program like this would also be an incentive for students to stay in the classroom

Dansby says for anyone who'd like to get their school involved in the program, stop by their office, pick up a flyer and take it to a school administrator

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Back in the early 2000’s, it was taken away from most school districts,” Tonya Dansby said.

Drivers education in the classroom isn’t something that's as common as it used to be, and Central Texas Driving School wants to change that.

“We feel that oftentimes if a student graduates and they don’t have that then it makes it harder for them to discover their college experience, everything it just makes them more hesitant,” said owner and director of Central Texas Driving School, Tonya Dansby.

The six hour course is taken online, and Tonya Dansby says the school would need a computer lab and someone to monitor it, for the driving portion, students could learn with an adult 21 or older.

She says a program like this would also be an incentive for students to stay in the classroom.

“When I was an assistant principal, we were knocking on doors trying to get the kids to come back, so this is a way to encourage the students, 'Hey, if you come to school 'x' number of days, we’ll cover your drivers education and help you get your learners license,” Dansby said.

When asking Waco ISD why drivers education is not offered, they said, “The district has so many other offerings now that once weren’t available to students in terms of dual credit and our CTE pathways.”

Dansby says one reason many schools did away with it, was the expense on schools.

“They just decided to was too difficult, it was cost prohibitive, snd so it just kind of went away and went to the commercial industry,” Dansby said.

This is why the Central Texas Driving School is looking to get this XLR8 program on the road again.

“Incorporate this into the program at no cost outside enrollment to the school districts, and we can give students the opportunities they need to be functional contributing adults,” Danbsy said.

Dansby also says says for anyone who'd like to get their school involved in the program, stop by their office, pick up a flyer and take it to a school administrator.

For more information you can call or visit their website.

Follow Dominique on social media!