Local China Spring High School graduate helps Miami Hurricanes head to championship game

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — The Miami Hurricanes are heading to the College Playoff National Championship game with help from a China Spring graduate.



Bella Galvan graduated in 2018

The College Playoff National Championship on ESPN Monday, Jan. 19th at 6:30 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This has just been such an unbelievable experience," said Isabella Galvan.

...and it's one Central Texas native, Bella Galvan said she won't forget. She'll be on the Miami Hurricanes' sideline as the team's associate athletic trainer at THE College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Monday.

“So much goes into getting ready for the next game, so we’ve just been moving from week to week so quickly and game to game, so it’s been a little hard to process the whole gravity of the situation," said Galvan.

While I can't relate to Bella, I can definitely cheer her on. Bella attended China Spring High School, where she learned some valuable lessons that have helped her do her duty and helped her team reach the title game.

She said her time as an athlete at China Spring helps propel her to be her best.

“My time at China Spring really introduced me to what athletic training was. I was pretty unfamiliar with it as a student, and I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, and from the jump, once I figured out that was the career path for me," said Galvan.

Bella said Miami fans have been waiting 20 years for this moment...and she's humbled by the opportunity to experience it all firsthand.

“I could have never imagined being in this situation, but I’m very fortunate and blessed to be here," said Galvan.

