Local artist, cancer survivor inspires others using art found in the community

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Creative Waco partners with Texas Oncology Waco to put up a photo gallery named "Treasure Hunt" in the radiation wing.



Found of Creative Waco, Fiona Bond, received treatment at Texas Oncology when she was inspired to create the gallery.

The gallery features photos of local pieces of art.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Sometimes when you are in the middle of treatment, it can feel like you are just a disease. You are just a problem to be solved and the idea of being able to remind people of their humanity and to give things touch points that are about normal life, about things that we can share," CEO of Creative Waco, Fiona Bond said.

Founder of local nonprofit Creative Waco, Fiona Bond says her life changed when she was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer.

"As we were going through her treatments, probably the only frustrating thing is that every time she was in my exam rooms, she pointed out that there was no good art," Dr. Justin W. Wray at Texas Oncology–Waco said.

Now in remission, Bond partnered with her treatment center, Texas Oncology Waco, to bring local artwork into the radiation wing for patients to enjoy.

"There's something about having a diagnosis like cancer that really makes you recalibrate what is important in life. And it seems to me that that's what art does, right? It's an encounter point where we connect people, whatever the reason that connection happens, it's a moment for people to really think about what is important," Bond said.

Thursday evening was the opening of the new patient gallery at Texas Oncology named "Treasure Hunt."

The art photographed in the gallery is made by students in Creative Waco's art program and pieces from the Waco Sculpture Zoo.

"I'm hoping that for people that are receiving treatment and that see this artwork in the radiation wing, it will be a reminder to them that they they have opportunities to be surrounded by a whole ecosystem of support and of hope, of joy," Bond said.

