Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

LIVE FLOOD BLOG: Heavy rainfall triggers flash flooding across Central Texas

Flood truck
KXXV
Flood truck
Posted
and last updated

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Floodwaters hit the roads and low-lying areas across Central Texas Thursday following overnight and early morning storms that dropped several inches of rain in a short time.

TONKAWA FALLS FLOODING: around 7 a.m.
Tonkawa Falls is flooded and will be closed until the conditions improve for swimming.

LEON COUNTY WATER RESCUE: around 7:45 a.m.
The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a crash with unknown injuries Wednesday on Interstate 45 near the 177-mile marker.

Earlier in the day, emergency crews were called to FM 39 at PR 3315, where a vehicle became stranded in high water. The driver was successfully rescued.

Precinct 4 officials reported water over the roadway on Highway 79 near the Marquez Post Office. County Road 435 is also reported to be flooded.

FLOODING ON A ROAD LOCATED IN MCGREGOR:

Viewer shares video of water over road in McGregor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood