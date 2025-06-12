LIVE FLOOD BLOG: Heavy rainfall triggers flash flooding across Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Floodwaters hit the roads and low-lying areas across Central Texas Thursday following overnight and early morning storms that dropped several inches of rain in a short time.

TONKAWA FALLS FLOODING: around 7 a.m.

Tonkawa Falls is flooded and will be closed until the conditions improve for swimming.

LEON COUNTY WATER RESCUE: around 7:45 a.m.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a crash with unknown injuries Wednesday on Interstate 45 near the 177-mile marker.

Earlier in the day, emergency crews were called to FM 39 at PR 3315, where a vehicle became stranded in high water. The driver was successfully rescued.

Precinct 4 officials reported water over the roadway on Highway 79 near the Marquez Post Office. County Road 435 is also reported to be flooded.

FLOODING ON A ROAD LOCATED IN MCGREGOR: