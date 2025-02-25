Mexia ISD moves to 4 day school week to retain teachers

Mexia Independent School District has moved to a four-day school week to improve teacher retention and recruitment— and attract and retain the highest quality certified educators in Texas.

The district joins a growing number of Texas schools making similar changes to address staffing challenges.

More information about the new schedule, including frequently asked questions, is available on the district’s website. The 2024-25 academic calendar reflecting the updated schedule can also be accessed here online.

The teacher shortage is nationwide. In Texas, the TEA has created the Teacher Vacancy Task Force Committee, which is actively studying and considering ways the agency can support the state to increase the number of teachers.