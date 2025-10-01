Mexia ISD announces Brad Andrews as interim superintendent

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — The Mexia Independent School District announced Brad Andrews as the interim superintendent, after the Mexia ISD Board of Trustees approved the appointment.

Andrews previously served as the Deputy Superintendent and has been with the school district since 2021, coming from Waxahachie ISD as Assistant Superintendent of District Operation and Instructional Technology.

Andrews has served as the Deputy Superintendent since 2023 and is now stepping into the Interim Superintendent role with a "strong vision for student success and district growth."

"Mr. Andrews expresses his deep appreciation to the Board for their support and for entrusting him with the opportunity to continue serving the students and staff of Mexia ISD - working together to build a better future." - Mexia ISD

Mexia ISD Superintendent Ryder Appleton retired on September 23 after nearly five years in the leadership role. He will help the district with the transition to a new superintendent through June 2026.

"I believe new leadership and a new perspective will build on our legacy of success, and bring new ideas to the table,” said Superintendent Appleton.