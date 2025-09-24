Mexia ISD trustees to discuss interim superintendent options Monday

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — The Mexia Independent School District says goodbye to Superintendent Ryder Appleton.

Appleton retired from the position on Friday, September 23 after nearly five years in the role. He'll assist the district with transitioning to a new superintendent through June 2026.

"I believe new leadership and a new perspective will build on our legacy of success, and bring new ideas to the table,” said Superintendent Appleton.

The Board of Trustees meets Monday, September 29 to discuss applicants for Interim Superintendent.