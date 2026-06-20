Local residents in Mexia celebrate Juneteenth

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — Our local neighbors in Mexia are celebrating the 161st Juneteenth celebration on land that was purchased by freed slaves. Local neighbors talk about the impact of Juneteenth.



Mexia celebrates 161 years of Juneteenth

Weekend celebrations continue on Saturday at 5 pm at Booker T. Washington Park in Mexia.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This home. This is where I was born and raised, and I’ve always come to these grounds and celebrated," said Thelma Gee-Brown, a local resident.

And Thelma Gee-Brown is back in her hometown of Mexia again to celebrate another year of Juneteenth. Local residents in Mexia are celebrating 161 years of Juneteenth. The commemoration of the ending of slavery in America.

“It’s a consistent thing of giving me a rebirth every time I come back and know where I was born and raised, what I grew up with," said Gee-Brown.

On June 19, 1865, enslaved people received news of their freedom, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The president of Juneteenth for Limestone County, Billy Touchstone, talked about the importance of the event.

“Celebrating Juneteenth was the one time of the year that we felt joyous in just being free people," said Billy Touchstone, Limestone County.

Touchstone said having a yearly celebration at Booker T. Washington Park has a deep meaning.

“But here has been a continuation from the original purchase to this very day. And some of the people who are part of overseeing are direct descendants," said Touchstone.

Gee-Brown said their plan is to continue celebrating Juneteenth every year on land owned by freed slaves.

“This is something that was done for us; it’s an ever-growing thing, and what we’re trying to do is get more young people involved and keep this thing going," said Gee-Brown.

Follow Chantale on social media!