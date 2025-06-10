Body found near Norfolk naval base in ongoing search for missing 21-year-old sailor from Mexia, Texas

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — Officials in Norfolk, Virginia, confirmed that a body was found about 10 miles from the naval base where the missing 21-year-old Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz was stationed.

According to 3WTKR, Resendiz, who is from Mexia, Texas, has been missing for more than 10 days. She had been stationed at the Norfolk naval base for the past two years.

Investigators were seen carrying a body from a wooded area near an elementary school around 8 p.m. last night. Officials are now conducting an autopsy and working to positively identify the remains.

During the investigation, officials discovered that no money had been taken from Resendiz's bank account since May 29, the day she went missing.

Resendiz's mother traveled from Texas to Virginia last week to speak with police about her daughter's disappearance.

