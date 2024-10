MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left a man dead.

State troopers said that around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Troopers arrived at the scene of a crash on SH 84 near FM 2705 west of Mexia.

The DPS said a man driving a car traveling eastbound and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Damian Molina Jr. of Mexia. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.