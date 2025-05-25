Mexia graduation party shooting: 25 News speaks with police as suspects remain at-large

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — A graduation celebration turned chaotic early Sunday morning when gunfire erupted at a high school party, leaving one person injured and prompting a search for multiple suspects.

Officers with the Mexia Police Department were dispatched around 12:03 a.m. to a home on North Echols Street, where a large crowd had gathered for a Mexia High School graduation party. When they arrived, the scene was already in disarray.

“It was pretty chaotic. People everywhere trying to leave, numerous people at the time of arrival leaving in vehicles, leaving on foot,” said Patrol Sgt. Caleb Tucker.

According to Sgt. Tucker, witnesses reported that a confrontation occurred just before the shooting began.

“It sounded like there was an initial confrontation. The suspects stated they had guns and were going to use them,” he said.

Three individuals then reportedly opened fire into the crowd before fleeing in a black vehicle. Police have not confirmed how many shots were fired.

A gunshot victim was later found at Maple Plaza in Mexia with wounds to the right bicep and right abdomen. He was transported by EMS to the Limestone County Airport and flown to Hillcrest Hospital in Waco. Tucker confirmed the victim has since been released.

“Although no arrests have been made yet, we do have active warrants on the subjects involved. This was an isolated incident, we don’t think there is an ongoing threat,” Tucker said.

The shooting has rattled the community, with many residents sharing their concern and sadness on social media. Some called the incident a tragic example of “senseless violence,” while others pointed to it as part of a broader issue, writing that this is “not just a Mexia problem, but a world problem.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the Limestone County Crime Stoppers at 254-729-8477.

