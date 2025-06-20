Morning crash closes stretch of SH-164 West of Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Texas (KXXV) — A crash on State Highway 164 near County Road 396 west of Groesbeck early Friday morning has prompted major traffic detours as crews work to clear the scene.

According to authorities, westbound traffic on SH-164 is being rerouted from SH-14 to U.S. Highway 84, while eastbound drivers are being diverted from FM-1245 to U.S. 84.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes, as cleanup efforts are expected to continue for several hours and delays are likely.

No further details about the crash or any potential injuries were immediately available.

