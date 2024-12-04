Groesbeck ISD responds to community after school bus involved in traffic accident

GROESBECK, Texas (KXXV) — Groesbeck ISD has notified parents after their school bus on "route 2" was involved in a traffic accident.

At around 7:15 a.m., while the bus was driving northbound on Hwy. 14, a small southbound car crossed over the median and side-swiped the bus near the back wheel bed area.

All students are reportedly safe and uninjured after the bus driver was able to pull over and get the children to safety.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Officers and Texas State Highway Patrol quickly approached the scene.

Because of standard procedures, Groesbeck ISD’s Transportation and Safety Officers Transferred all students to two other school buses to ensure their safe transportation to school.

The bus driver was not at fault for the incident, and all students were safe.

For further details or questions, contact School Transportation Director Sue Waller, S at (254) 729-4118.