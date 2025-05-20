Ditmore named interim principal at Groesbeck High School

GROESBECK, Texas (KXXV) — Groesbeck ISD announced that Dr. Evan Ditmore, a former Baylor University graduate student and research assistant, has been named interim principal at Groesbeck High School.

Ditmore, who works within Groesbeck Independent School District, will step into the new role as the district transitions leadership at the high school.

In 2015, Ditmore was pursuing his doctoral studies at Baylor University, where he also served as a research assistant in the School of Education’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction. Before his time at Baylor, he earned both a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Education from Wayland Baptist University.

Ditmore also taught language arts for several years.

Groesbeck ISD officials said Ditmore brings a strong instructional background and a commitment to student success as he takes on the leadership position.