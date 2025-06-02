Lexington Falls to Coahoma in 3A Championship, but 4 Eagles named to All-Tournament Team

LEXINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Lexington Eagles came up short in their quest for a state title, falling to Coahoma on May 29 in the UIL Class 3A Texas Championship. Despite the loss, the team had reason to celebrate as four Lexington players were named to the State All-Tournament Team.

The honor recognizes standout individual performances throughout the tournament, and Lexington’s presence on the list reflects the depth and talent of the squad.

STATE ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM:



Pitcher Taylor Akin

1st baseman Aubrie Mathews

3rd baseman Teal Brockenbush

Outfield Maya Bell