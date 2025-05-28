‘We need to do something’: Centerville residents voice concerns over highway dangers

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — Highway 7 in Leon County is known as a hot spot for car wrecks, and local residents are voicing concerns.



Highway 7 handles most of Centerville's traffic, but it also presents the greatest danger for neighbors.

Residents driving on this roadway experience people speeding, swerving, and passing on this single-track road.

Centerville residents, Kodie Carriveau and Kathy Earley tell 15 ABC the main issue is a lack of consideration.

Carriveau wants our neighbors to look after each other and tells 15 ABC she hopes our neighbors will fight to keep all drivers on the road safe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s very scary and not knowing if you're gonna get out on the road and be safe or or even come home, that is a very big concern,” Centerville resident Kodie Carriveau said.

“Every morning when I go and I stop to turn left, I’m terrified somebody's gonna rear-end me,” Centerville resident Kathy Earley said.

“I can't even turn in my driveway and feel safe without having to veer into the other lane to get into the shoulder in order to turn,” Carriveau said.

This concern is prompting some of our neighbors on social media to demand a change.

“It's a beg. It's a cry for help. Lord willing, we need to do something,” Carriveau said.

“I just feel like anybody that travels Highway 7 realizes how dangerous it is,” Earley said.

Kodie Carriveau and Kathy Earley tell 15 ABC the main issue is a lack of consideration.

“People drive too fast and the big trucks are really bad about driving fast,” Earley said.

“There's no reason to get in a hurry. If you're that big of a hurry, you need to leave early,” Carriveau said.

15 ABC asked Carriveau about the type of dangers this puts on children in the community.

"Very dangerous. I mean, you don't know whether you're being safe to cross the road or not, and you're seeing vehicles come at you. Do you know if they're going to stop? Do you know if their vehicles working properly to stop? I mean, those things.those things worry us all the time.”

And they hope these issues stop before anyone else gets hurt.

“If you have to be that fast on a highway, then make sure that you know where you're going, because at the end of the day you're you're gonna either take somebody's life or take your own life. Is it really worth it? Really worth it?,” Carriveau said.