LEON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Leon County AirMed 12 N used FM 831 in Flo as a landing zone to transport an injured rancher who was reportedly attacked by an "upset cow."

Med 71, Med 74, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Fire, and OEM were on the scene Monday morning to assist.

Leon County Emergency Management said two were injured in the cow attack. The more stable patient was transported by ground, and the seriously injured person was transported by air.