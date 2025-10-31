Leon County food pantry braces for surge as government shutdown threatens SNAP benefits

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — As the government shutdown continues, families across Leon County are growing increasingly worried about losing their SNAP benefits, and local food pantries are already preparing for what could be their busiest month yet.

The Leon County Food Pantry and Clothes Closet has seen a noticeable uptick in calls and visits from concerned residents who fear their food assistance will be cut off in November.

"When the one avenue of support that our families that are struggling, our families that just need an extra helping hand, when that is ripped away, it's huge," said Kristy Vandegriff, board president of the food pantry.

Ezekiel Ramirez Different food items at the Leon County Food Pantry.

The pantry typically serves between 170 to 200 family members each month, but Vandegriff expects that number to jump significantly.

"I easily am anticipating that this month of November we are gonna be well over 250," Vandegriff said.

The impact is already being felt.

Vandegriff said the phone hasn't stopped ringing with neighbors asking about operating hours and availability.

Ezekiel Ramirez Kristy Vandegriff, board president of the food pantry shares how the cutoff of SNAP benefits will impact the food pantry.

"We've had a few folks come in that are aware that they're losing their SNAP benefits come November, and so as soon as they started hearing that that was a possibility they showed up in October," she said.

"I took the number of phone calls of, you know, when are you open this week, when are you open this week," Vandegriff added.

The situation is particularly challenging for rural communities like Leon County, which don't have the same resources as larger metropolitan areas.

Ezekiel Ramirez Different foods at the Leon County Food Pantry.

"It's huge for thinking about kids that are gonna go hungry, families that are gonna struggle even more trying to figure out how am I gonna feed my kiddos," Vandegriff said.

The pantry is working to stock shelves and stretch supplies to meet the anticipated demand. Despite the challenges ahead, Vandegriff remains committed to the organization's mission.

"My hope is that this is very, very short term, very short lived," she said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County Food Pantry and Clothes Closet in Jewett, Texas.

Until federal assistance is restored, the pantry will continue ensuring no one in Leon County goes hungry.

The Leon County Food Pantry and Clothes Closet is always accepting donations. A full list of food pantries in the area is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.