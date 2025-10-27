Organizations across Central Texas hold food distributions this week

With tariffs, inflation, and the government shutdown impacting food prices and spending habits, several organizations are offering food pantries to assist.

Shepherd's Heart of Waco

Tuesday, October 28

Renew Church on 6509 Bosque Blvd.

3-4:00 p.m.

Central Texas Food Bank

Tuesday, October 28

First Baptist Church, Marlin

9:30 - 11 a.m.

Brazos Church Pantry

304 West 26th Street, Bryan

Note: ID is requested but not required to receive food. Serves Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Robertson, and Washington Counties.

Monday 1:00pm-2:30pm

Tuesday 9:30am-11:00am

Wednesday 1:00pm-2:30pm

Thursday 9:30am-11:00am

Friday 9:30am-11:00am

Saturday 10:00am-11:30am

First Baptist Church of College Station

2300 Welsh Ave., College Station

Note: Registration begins at 7:00am & Distribution begins at 8:00am.

Every Tuesday

8:00 -10:00 a.m.

The Bridge Ministries

304 Post Office Street, Bryan

Note: Serves all counties. Drive-thru Distribution.

Every Thursday

5:00 -7:00 p.m.

Helping Hands Ministry of Belton:

Monday, Noon – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, 10 – 4 p.m.

Thursday 10 – 4 p.m.

Love of Christ Food Pantry (Temple)

Note: Restricted to Bell County residents.

Wednesdays: 6 p.m.

Thursdays: 9 a.m.

Churches Touching Lives for Christ

702 West Avenue G, Temple

Note: Requires photo ID and/or proof of address in Bell County.

Tuesdays, 12:30 - 3:00 p.m.

Saturdays, 8:30 - 11:00 a.m.