Organizations across Central Texas hold food distributions this week

With tariffs, inflation, and the government shutdown impacting food prices and spending habits, several organizations are offering food pantries to assist.
Shepherd's Heart of Waco
Tuesday, October 28
Renew Church on 6509 Bosque Blvd.
3-4:00 p.m.
Central Texas Food Bank
Tuesday, October 28
First Baptist Church, Marlin
9:30 - 11 a.m.
Brazos Church Pantry
304 West 26th Street, Bryan
Note: ID is requested but not required to receive food. Serves Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Robertson, and Washington Counties.
Monday 1:00pm-2:30pm
Tuesday 9:30am-11:00am
Wednesday 1:00pm-2:30pm
Thursday 9:30am-11:00am
Friday 9:30am-11:00am
Saturday 10:00am-11:30am
First Baptist Church of College Station
2300 Welsh Ave., College Station
Note: Registration begins at 7:00am & Distribution begins at 8:00am.
Every Tuesday
8:00 -10:00 a.m.
The Bridge Ministries
304 Post Office Street, Bryan
Note: Serves all counties. Drive-thru Distribution.
Every Thursday
5:00 -7:00 p.m.
Helping Hands Ministry of Belton:
Monday, Noon – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, 10 – 4 p.m.
Thursday 10 – 4 p.m.
Love of Christ Food Pantry (Temple)
Note: Restricted to Bell County residents.
Wednesdays: 6 p.m.
Thursdays: 9 a.m.
Churches Touching Lives for Christ
702 West Avenue G, Temple
Note: Requires photo ID and/or proof of address in Bell County.
Tuesdays, 12:30 - 3:00 p.m.
Saturdays, 8:30 - 11:00 a.m.