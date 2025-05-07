Leaders in the Central Texas Catholic community share hopes for new Pope ahead of conclave

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The papal conclave begins Wednesday, starting the process of electing the 267th pope following Pope Francis's death last month.

"Each Pope has a different personality, and certainly there'll be things that the new pope will continue from Pope Francis, but he's gonna bring new gifts as well to the papacy," Father James Misko with the Diocese of Austin said.

Father Misko told 25 News that he would be watching the conclave closely.

"So our prayers today were for the 134 cardinals who are gonna be participating in the conclave that God would uh bestow upon them His good providence," Father Misko said.

Right now, the Diocese does not have a bishop, so Father Misko is the administrator and governing priest.

The church was waiting for Pope Francis to name their new bishop before he passed away.

"We are waiting for a new pope who will then name a new bishop, hopefully sometime in the next few months, and then that new bishop will come here to take over the leadership of the diocese of Austin," Misko said.

The conclave is very secretive. The cardinals will vote twice daily and will continue to do so until two-thirds of the cardinals agree on a pope.

When asked if he would be watching for the color of the smoke, Misko responded, "Of course, absolutely. I think we all will."

The ballots are burned after each vote. Smoke from the chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel will signify whether or not a majority has been reached.

"11 a.m. tomorrow. We'll be looking to see what happens on that first vote," Misko said.

Black smoke means there is still no majority, and white smoke means a new leader of the Roman Catholic Church has been chosen.

"We'll see as soon as it comes out white smoke, then we'll all gather around our TVs and around our computers and we'll be watching with anticipation, uh, to rejoice that God, uh, has chosen through the cardinals a new Holy Father for us," Misko said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

