Lawmakers want to end county-wide voting

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — “I have voted in Robinson, and I have voted in Lacy Lakeview, but that’s a lot of problems getting on that road," said Pee-Wee Zahirniak a West resident.

The road to get there is 1-35, a highway Pee-Wee Zahirniak and his wife Beulah try to avoid due to heavy traffic. But if Senate Bill 76 is passed, this can change things for them and the community of West when it comes to where they vote especially for rural residents across the state of Texas.

“When we vote, we vote together. And right now, a lot of times I have to use to VA, and I have to get somebody to drive far for me," said Pee-Wee.

"It’s very important that we keep it here because we have to get somebody to take us to a lot places. Our children have moved off. A lot of them are not here with us. I have one son living in town with us and grandchildren, but we have to get somebody to take us and it would be hard for us to go vote," said Beuhla.

So, let’s break down Senate Bill 76.

It proposes to eliminate the County-wide Polling Place Program in Texas which allows voters to vote at any polling location in their county.

Some supporters of the bill reportedly believe county-wide voting lacks transparency and produces inaccurate voting totals.

Opponents of the bill believe county-wide voting saves tax dollars, especially in more rural counties, and is more convenient for voters.

“County-wide voting, voters get to vote at any open polling place on Election Day. It makes it very convenient for our voters. Especially the voters who live in rural areas that weren’t here in Waco. If we go back to precinct-based voting, voters have to an assigned polling place and that could be inconvenient for them," said Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith for McLennan County.

“Beyond just the convenient factor there’s also just the financial factor. Because we can place voting centers strategically across the county making it convenient for voters we don’t necessarily need to have as many polling places which actually reduces the cost of the election as well," said Goldsmith.

Senate Bill 76 is currently pending the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Goldsmith urges residents to voice their thoughts on the bill to their local and state leaders.

