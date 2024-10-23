Lampasas welcomes change after city manager Finley DeGraffenried resigns

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — At Lampasa’s city council meeting last week, it was announced that Finley DeGraffenried, the current city manager, would step down, and a new manager would be appointed.

“I am excited to see what the new city manager will bring,” Tammy Martin, a lifelong Lampasas resident, said.

“I think that if you paid attention and read through the documents, then you would know, but if you weren’t the kind of person who did research and followed along with that city council meeting and things like that, it came out of the blue,” Martin said.

The new addition is Erin Corbell, who is no stranger to the role. She has served as city manager of Brady, Texas, since 2021.

Corbell said she is ready to start serving the Lampasas community.

“I’m looking forward, in the first 90 days, getting to know the staff and the community members and learning how I can be of value to them and starting to forge those relationships because that’s an important part of what I do,” Corbell said.

Corbell said she intends for this transition to be as smooth as possible. She added that DeGraffenried will still be a valuable asset when she takes over.

“He’s leaving on good terms. He’s working through the end of October. He has not been asked to resign or anything like that; he still has a great relationship with the council and is very active in the day-to-day activities with the city,” Corbell said.

25 News contacted the city and filed an open records request for DeGraffenried’s resignation letter but has yet to receive it.

In the meantime, the community looks forward to the city of Lampasas beginning a new chapter with new leadership.

“If the city manager gets themselves out there and makes themselves known and what they can offer the city and the citizens and the businesses, then it can help grow and prosper all of it,” Martin said.

Corbell’s official start date is set for November 18.

