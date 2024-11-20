Lampasas ISD alerts parents to whooping cough outbreak as cases surge nationwide

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Lampasas Independent School District sent out a letter to parents, notifying them of a contagious infection that is spreading. Eight cases of whooping cough have been confirmed in schools across the district over the last few weeks.

“We do want to put it out there," Donna Clark, the Director of Health Services with Lampasas ISD, said. "Our intent is not to scare anybody or create panic, but to inform."

“Especially with whooping cough, that we let the parents and families know because it is highly contagious, and we do have immuno-compromised people, people with diabetes, pregnant women with babies. It’s very contagious, and it can harm them.”

According to new data from the CDC, this year's spike in whooping cough cases across the county, has now reached the fastest rate seen in nearly a decade. In Texas, health officials are seeing three-times the amount of cases compared to last year.

The respiratory infection appears like the common cold at first, but turns into coughing fits that can last for several weeks to even months. Most health experts say there are only a few ways to protect someone from contracting this.

“Prevention is key," Clark said. "Of course, vaccination, keeping up with those vaccination schedules – we are pretty strict on that in Lampasas ISD. You do have to have your vaccinations to come to school or an affidavit of exemption."

Clark said other common illnesses that start spreading this time of year are the flu, strep, covid, and RSV.

Letter sent by Lampasas ISD:

“Dear Parents and Guardians,

This letter is to inform you that students who attend Lampasas ISD Schools have been diagnosed with whooping cough (also called pertussis). Whooping cough is a bacterial infection that can spread through the air when people cough. It is very contagious. If not treated, whooping cough can spread easily to others. It usually starts like a common cold but worsens over 1-2 weeks as a cough develops. People with whooping cough may have coughing spells in which they can’t catch their breath between coughs. As they catch their breath at the end of a coughing spell, they may loudly gasp (“whoop”) and vomit or feel like they’re choking. Young babies with whooping cough may not have a cough. Instead they may have trouble breathing and gag, gasp, turn blue or vomit. There is usually no fever with whooping cough.

Whooping cough is very contagious. The vaccine usually protects against whooping cough; however, older children, teenagers and adults who were completely immunized before they started kindergarten can get whooping cough as protection from the vaccine wears off over time. This is why a booster dose of vaccine, called Tdap, is recommended for those 11-18 years of age and for adults. Check with your healthcare provider to be sure you and your children are up to date with vaccine.

Antibiotics can prevent the spread of whooping cough and are recommended for those with whooping cough. Antibiotics are also recommended for people determined by the health department to have had close contact with a pertussis patient. Contacts who are at high risk of becoming very sick with whooping cough (e.g., babies) or who could infect someone at high risk should receive antibiotics to prevent whooping cough (e.g., pregnant women or people who have contact with infants).

If your child has persistent coughing, contact your healthcare provider for evaluation and possible antibiotic treatment. Let the provider know your child was exposed to pertussis. If diagnosed with pertussis, your child will need to stay home from school until five days of antibiotics have been completed.

Children under one year of age, and especially those under six months of age, are most likely to get very sick if they develop whooping cough. Babies should be kept away from people with a cough if at all possible. Babies with any trouble breathing or with a coughing illness should be checked by a doctor right away.

If you or your doctor have any questions, please call the Texas Department of State Health Services at (254) 778-6744.”

