'We made a difference': Lampasas mayor looks ahead to 2025 election

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — In the May General Election, five out of the seven seats on the Lampasas City Council will be on the ballot, including the mayor.

“Grappling over the hard decisions, and making those hard decisions as a group, I think that's everything,” Herb Pearce, mayor of Lampasas, said.

Pearce, who has served the city for two years, believes in the power of collective decision-making and strong community leadership. Now, Pearce hopes to see the progress made under his council continue for years to come.

“It’s to provide that leadership with our council. I don’t want to be the guy that’s this ceremonial mayor. I want to be the guy that – I think we got a great team with our council and I see them as a team. Not just me that makes decisions, but a ‘we,’” Pearce said.

Under Pearce's leadership, Lampasas has seen significant changes, including the hiring of a new city manager, the funding of key infrastructure projects, and overall growth in the community. However, Pearce emphasized that success isn't just about tangible accomplishments but also about fostering a supportive, thriving community.

“I’m so thankful for our past leaders, you know, 50, 80 years ago, that put us in the position that we’re at right now. I want to be that for my grandkids, and to say, ‘Hey, you know what? We made a difference for the next 20 years.’ I think having that long-term outlook is of huge importance,” Pearce said.

The upcoming May General Election will feature races for mayor and multiple city council seats. The filing period for candidates runs from January 15 to February 14, with all applications due by 5:00 p.m. Positions up for election include mayor and council members for Places 1, 2, 3, and 6.

Early voting will take place from April 21 to April 29 at the Elections Administrator's Office, located at 407 S. Pecan Street in Lampasas. Polling hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Election Day will be held on May 3. The deadline to register to vote is April 3.

Pearce has not yet decided if he will seek reelection.

