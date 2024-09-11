LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Water is an essential part of daily life, but residents in Kempner and Lampasas are currently dealing with discolored and smelly water.

“How much longer? How long? How much longer are we buying water? How much longer do we need to be concerned about our children?” Amber Maceyra, a Lampasas resident, asked.

25 News Amber Maceyra, a Lampasas resident

Both cities recently transitioned from chloramine to free chlorine in an effort to eliminate manganese and organic materials found in Stillhouse Hollow Lake. However, manganese, organics, and the high levels of chlorine have led to discoloration and odor in the water.

Tracy Dyer-Rash Water issues persist across Lampasas County as crews work to pump, clean out lines

“The water does have very high chlorine content. In fact, you turn on the shower or the bathtub, and it smells like you're in an enclosed hot tub at a hotel. Then, the water became so discolored, it actually smelled like a lake,” Maceyra said.

As a result, the City of Lampasas had to flush out the pipes. 25 News went out with the public works team to observe the process.

25 News Lampasas County crews work to pump, clean out lines



Flushing pipes is one of the final efforts to clean out the sediment and remove the remaining manganese affecting the water system.

Although this situation has been challenging for residents, the city said water quality will significantly improve once the work is completed. Still, Maceyra said it is taking too long.

“I do love our community. I don’t want to shine a bad light on our community. There are so many wonderful things about Lampasas, Texas, but this one could use a little help,” Maceyra said.

“I don’t know what that looks like or what is going to have to happen for this to be addressed. This cannot go on for even three or four more months. It needs to be finished.”

After two weeks, the city has completed flushing the lines.

The City of Lampasas is not under a water boil notice. Meanwhile, Kempner has been under a water boil notice since August 14.

Follow Allison on social media!