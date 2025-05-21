Proposal paused for quarry railway in Lampasas, Burnet counties

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A proposed railway is put on hold by the Texas Materials Group.

The project was planned to transport rock materials from the Burnet quarries to Lampasas County. The company submitted a petition to the Surface Transportation Board for permission to proceed with the project. 25 News first told you about the proposal in March.

25 News Reporter Allison Hill confirmed the proposal has since been paused, and requested a statement from the company.

Neighbors in the area raised concerns, with some homes along the planned route sitting just a few hundred yards from the tracks.