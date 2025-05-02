New state park coming to Lampasas, Burnet counties

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A new Texas state park is on the way, set to span more than 3,000 acres across Lampasas and Burnet counties.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recently completed the second phase of a land acquisition that will make the park a reality. The latest purchase includes 1,100 acres, adding to the 2,020 acres already secured in Burnet County.

The new park will be located just across the river from Colorado Bend State Park and will feature limestone bluffs, natural springs, and more.

Barbara Postel has lived in Lampasas most of her life. Her general store, a staple of the community, will be the first stop for many heading into the park.

“I love all the people that come in here and we have people that come and sit around the table and just visit. It’s a place where you can slow down. I think that’s what this state park is going to do, too,” Postel said.

The park’s development is supported by the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, a $1 billion initiative overwhelmingly approved by Texas voters in 2023 to expand state parks across the state.

“They don’t make land anymore. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. I’m really glad the state is doing this and keeping our land preserved,” Postel said.

The property includes 1.5 miles of Yancey Creek and sits about 10 miles upstream from Lake Buchanan. It is expected to offer new recreational opportunities, protect wildlife habitat and preserve natural springs.

“Everything’s a cycle and so being able to get people back into the outdoors – Texas Parks and Wildlife has given us a wonderful opportunity to really showcase what Lampasas has to offer, and then provide an outlet for visitors and locals alike,” Melissa Unger, Executive Director for the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, said.

While the name and opening date are still to be determined, planning efforts are underway. Texas Parks and Wildlife will seek public input as development continues.

“I’m really looking forward to teaching people about nature, teaching people about conserving our land and all we have. You know it’s a great place to come and it’s going to be really fun when they all come,” Postel said.

“It’s beautiful down there. There’s something for everybody to see,” she added.

Follow Allison on social media!