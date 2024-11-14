Texas Triangle: Local group works to shape Lampasas' future as rapid growth approaches

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — “We love Lampasas just like it is — we don't want anything to change. Well, change is coming. The best thing we can do is become involved and try to help control our growth, because it's going to cover us up,” said Eddie Bowden, who owns a furniture store in Lampasas.

Bowden is also part of Forward Lampasas — it’s a group of locals working together to take charge of the community’s future. As bigger cities edge closer to smaller towns, it’s expected that eventually, it will all be connected.

“The idea of the ‘Texplex,’ the ‘Texas Triangle,’ and how rapidly it's growing and how rapidly it's going to continue to grow," Bowden said.

"Where are we going to fit in that mix? We're just outside that triangle, but we know that's not a straight line. Texas is booming – it’s still booming."

The Texas Triangle covers 69 percent of the state’s population, according to the Texas Demographic Center — it reaches from Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston to Austin and San Antonio.

“It’s inevitable — the growth of Lampasas is inevitable. We're right on the edge. Austin is coming this way at bright-net speeds, and we need to be prepared for it, whatever that takes,” said Deorald Finney, a business owner in Lampasas.

The group is looking at ways the community can direct that growth by making updates and improvements to parts of town.

As of now, their main focus is code enforcement, the creek, the airport, and conserving the history — they said the big picture is creating job opportunities, housing, and keeping the small-town feel.

“We want to help control — all of us have lived here most of our life, and so we understand Lampasas,” said Michael Irvin, owner of Michael Urban Development.

“We don't want some big manufacturer to come to town and just start buying up property and building stuff that is inconsistent. We've got a history here, and we want our town to stay somewhat what it is.”

