Spring Ho Festival returns to Lampasas July 7–13 with week of events

The Spring Ho Festival, a beloved Lampasas tradition, is set to return July 7–13, 2025, filling the second full week of July with community events and celebrations for all ages.

The festival originated in 1972, when local businessmen Milton Boone and Gary Martin proposed a summer celebration for the town. A community contest was held to name the event, offering a $25 prize. The winning entry, “Spring Ho,” came from an anonymous contributor who donated the prize money back to support the inaugural festival.

Though it takes place in mid-summer, the name “Spring Ho” pays homage to Lampasas’ historic sulphur springs—long believed to have healing properties by Native Americans and early settlers. The word “ho” is a call of attention, evoking the spirit of arrival and excitement, much like “Land ho!” or “Westward ho!”

Originally a weekend event, Spring Ho has since expanded into a weeklong celebration, packed with family-friendly activities, entertainment, and community pride.