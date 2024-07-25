Police evacuate residents following shooting in northwest Lampasas; No threat to the public at this time

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Lampasas police have evacuated residents following a call in reference to multiple shots being fired at about 2 p.m. — authorities are working a shooting that occurred in the northwest area of Lampasas.

According to the Lampasas Police Department, a suspect has been identified and is located inside a residence near where the shooting occurred.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are attempting contact, and Lampasas PD believes there is no further threat to the public at this time.

Local authorities and 25 News will provide updates and additional information if they become available.