Lampasas Animal Shelter puts surrendered animals on waitlist amid overcrowding

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — The Lampasas Animal Shelter has been overcrowded for months — for an already small shelter, Kasey Schwartzer, the shelter supervisor, says this is the worst she has ever seen it.

Currently, the shelter is holding 30 dogs, six foster and 13 cats, for a total of 49 animals — that is over their capacity.

To control the intake, now animals surrendered by their owners will go on a wait list.

Schwartzer says it isn't right.

“It sucks for the people that are trying to be responsible, because they are going on the list, they are waiting and trying to do it the correct way,” she said.

“Now we are having to deal with all the people that cut in front. We know when they [animals] are dumped."

Still, the list is what has to happen, to avoid an unmanageable situation and even euthanization.

“We decided if we wanted to reach no kill, we were going to have to do a more managed intake,” Schwartzer said.

“We really had to change our mindset on how we let animals come in, versus accepting 20 or so animals every day we couldn't house, and having to make those difficult decisions."

She they are trying everything to get the numbers down — They started a foster program, if adoption is not an option for some. They are also holding several adoption events and promotions.

Schwartzer says outside of those efforts, there is a simple solution — keep pets with their people.

“We want to keep pets in homes — that's how we can keep the shelter empty, by keeping those animals where they belong," Schwartzer said.

The shelter does it in a 2:1 ratio — two animals must leave, before they accept one from the surrendered wait list.

Follow Allison on social media!