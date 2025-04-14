Governor Abbott applauds Lampasas for earning 'Tourism Friendly' Texas certification

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott congratulated the City of Lampasas on being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas. This recognition highlights the city's commitment to leveraging tourism as a key driver of local economic growth.

The designation recognizes the Lampasas Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center for completing the multi-step certification process and promoting tourism to attract more visitors and support job creation.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I congratulate Lampasas on earning this distinction and encourage communities across Texas to pursue this opportunity to grow tourism and local jobs.”

Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell echoed the praise, noting Lampasas’ appeal. “Whether strolling through downtown or soaking in spring-fed pools, travelers will find a destination eager to share its stories and traditions,” he said.

The announcement also drew praise from state leaders, including Senator Pete Flores and Representative David Spiller, who lauded the city's rich history, Hill Country beauty, and genuine hospitality.

Lampasas Mayor Herb Pearce welcomed the recognition, inviting visitors to discover the city’s charm, historic downtown, and natural springs. “Lampasas is a hidden gem in the Texas Hill Country,” Pearce said. “Come visit us—stay awhile, and you may just find yourself wanting to call Lampasas home.”

City Manager Erin Corbell added, “Lampasas has a deep, rich history, and we look forward to welcoming visitors with open arms.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments and nonprofits that lead tourism development. Certification benefits include enhanced collaboration, local strategy development, and access to state tourism resources.