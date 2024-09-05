‘Farmers market fallout’: Lampasas woman abruptly removed as vendor

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — For a month, Gennifer Gass sold her homemade shelf-stored butter at the Lampasas Farmer’s Market. Recently, she was sent an email, notifying her that she was removed as a vendor.

“Dear Ginnefer,

This letter is to notify you that you have been permanently removed from the Lampasas County Farmers Market and Crafts as a vendor. This decision was made after a couple of complaints about your butters, and your behavior and interaction with other vendors at another market.

When I first approached you about your butter, you told me your butter was shelf stable. I have had to do some extensive research on this and found there is such a thing. The major issue here is whether or not this met the DHSH standards.

I got 2 complaints of mold being in the butter when the customers opened their jars. This tells me these butters are not shelf stable and do not meet the standards set by DSHS.”

However, Gass said many are mistaking the truffle seasoning as mold. With just an email, Gass said she was not able to give her side of the story.

“Nobody came to me face to face, or phone call, or anything like that. They knew they had nothing – that's what is crazy,” Gass said.

One other concern was that shelf-stored butter is not safe to eat. 25 News spoke with a food expert who said there is such a thing, but it all depends on the composition and storage of it.

The Lampasas Farmer’s Market said it simply comes down to the law. Dairy products, of any kind, can not be sold at farmers markets.

“It’s not necessarily our guidelines. It's the State of Texas,” Erin Collier, the Lampasas Farmer’s Market Food Coordinator, said.

“We have to follow Texas cottage laws. We have to make sure our vendors are federally compliant with federal regulations. We are here to help guide and ensure our consumers are getting the best possible product.”

Gass was not the only vendor removed — two other vendors were also removed for “disruptive behavior.”

This has started controversy in the community — some believe this situation should have been handled better.

“It’s sad, because it's been here for about five years — I've been a supporter of it this whole time. The weekend prior, I brought in two new vendors,” Gass said.

With over 100 other vendors, The Lampasas Farmer’s Market said they have to focus on the bigger picture and keep the market going.

“We have the vendors as a whole in our hearts and minds. As well as, the community that we have to serve and look out for,” Collier said.

Still, Gass said her business and income has taken a hit, but added no one can stop her from her dreams.

“When you're a small business, word of mouth can ruin you. A lot of people in this town know me better than that, so I'm rebuilding and regrouping, and my butters are staying,” Gass said.

