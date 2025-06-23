Gas leak reported on South Howe Street in Lampasas

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Emergency crews responded Monday to a natural gas leak on South Howe Street between 6th Street and Naruna Road, according to the Lampasas Fire Department.

Personnel from both the fire department and ATMOS Energy are on the scene working to contain the leak. Officials said there is no immediate threat to the public, but are urging residents to avoid the area as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported, and emergency teams will provide updates as the situation is resolved.