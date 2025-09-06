Lake Whitney water levels dropping could have a major impact on locals

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — While the water at Lake Whitney remains the same, some of our neighbors agree with Whitney residents. They don't want water reallocated.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will not extend public comment or hold another meeting

Neighbors who fish at the lake want the water levels to remain the same.

“I’ve been fishing for a while but I was just able to buy myself a boat," said Chad Horton, local neighbor.

For Chad Horton, Lake Whitney is his go-to spot for fishing.

"Around 6:15 a.m., we started fishing. We got back in the water to unload, then continued fishing," said Horton.

A little more than two weeks ago, I first told you about the concerns from Whitney residents about a notification from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Brazos River Authority.

The issues revolve around the plan to reduce the lake level to 512 feet, which is similar to the levels from almost a decade ago. But their decision could impact our neighbors like Horton.

“The fishing here is wonderful; we caught a lot of great fish," said Horton.

If the water levels are reduced, it could force Horton to find a new place to fish.

“It’s peaceful, you can see God out here. If the water is low, people are not going to be able to enjoy the outdoors like we are right now," said Horton.

Some Whitney residents want more time for public comment. But, in a statement, the Army Corps of Engineers said it's no longer accepting public comment, and there are no plans to hold more public meetings.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Fort Worth District has carefully considered all feedback received during the 30-day public comment period, which has now closed. After evaluating multiple options, USACE has determined not to reopen the public comment period or hold an additional public meeting at this time. Although the formal public comment period has closed, USACE remains committed to ongoing stakeholder engagement. We are actively meeting with municipal leaders, elected officials, and community representatives to ensure concerns are heard and addressed.”

This development follows a letter sent in support of Whitney residents by State Rep. Angelia Orr. Representative Orr provided us with this statement:

"Last month, I sent a formal letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requesting that the public comment period on the Whitney Lake Reallocation Study be extended. As I wrote then, 'Thirty days is not sufficient for residents, organizations, and local governments to fully evaluate the potential impacts of reallocating water storage at Whitney Lake.

In response, the Corps recently acknowledged the concerns raised by residents but confirmed that the public comment period will not be reopened. While I appreciate their clarification that this study does not involve raising or lowering the reservoir, I share the disappointment of local residents that the opportunity for broader public input has been denied.

I stand with the thousands of families, businesses, and community members who are speaking up to protect Lake Whitney. As your State Representative, I am doing all I can at the state level and working with my federal counterparts in Congress to ensure that the USACE and the Brazos River Authority do not take actions that would harm Lake Whitney. This lake is at the heart of Hill and Bosque Counties, and we must preserve it for future generations.

Water is one of the most pressing issues facing Texas today. In the Legislature, we took major steps this year, including the passage of SB 7 and placing a constitutional amendment on the ballot this November to create the Texas Water Fund.

These efforts will help secure our future water supply. But as we plan for future needs, we cannot do so at the expense of the people who call Lake Whitney home." - Angelia Orr.

If things change, Horton said all his hard work to buy a boat could go to waste.

“Won’t need a boat. Won’t be able to go fishing very well," said Horton.

