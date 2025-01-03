Lacy Lakeview residents see rising water bills, here's why your bill could be increasing

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Our neighbors in Lacy Lakeview reached out to 25 News about receiving high water bills over the past couple of months.



The city attributes rising rates to a water and sewage rate increase and new ultrasonic meters being installed, which was a rate increase a couple of months ago.

The city said that any resident with concerns about their water bill should reach out to the water department, which can help break down their water usage by providing a 90-day report.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm type one diabetic as well," Maltisha Brummett said. "I rely on water. I need water to eat, drink, brush my teeth, shower."

Lacy Lakeview resident Maltisha Brummett tells me she was shocked to discover her water bill doubled—from $25 to $50 monthly.

"At first, I didn't think I was going to be able to afford my rent— although I had a job at the time, I was still a limited income," Brummett said.

While she lives in an apartment and her water bill is fixed each month— she still felt the increase.

"If it continues to go up, which I'm worried it might because I hear everybody else's is going up, even if they are fluctuating," Maltisha said. "I might not be able to afford my apartment anymore. And I'm like, where would my son and I go? I was like, this is where I've lived for seven years."

25 News contacted the city to see what could affect our water bills.

"It adds up."

City manager Calvin Hodde said there could be a few factors.

Firstly, the city changed all of its old meters and added new ultrasonic meters. Hodde said the newer meters pick up any usage whatsoever– so if you have a small leak in your house, the new meter will pick it up, whereas many of the old meters would not.

Also Lacy Lakeview had a water and sewer rate increase that went into effect in October. What City Manager Hodde recommends you watch for in your home is leaky toilets. He says a leaky toilet often causes people's water bills to skyrocket without realizing it.

