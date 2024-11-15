Lacy Lakeview appoints new city council member to fill unexpired term

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Lacy Lakeview appointed Ronnie Hurst a new city council member to fill the unexpired term after Robert Plsek resigned, leaving the spot vacant.



Ronnie tells 25 News that after living in our neighborhood for more than 25 years, he believes the schools and roads are the most critical issues in our community.

Hurst says he plans to run for council in May officially

Each council member serves a two-year term

"I'm just excited to see what I could do to help Lacy Lakeview," Ronnie Hurst said. "I don't know what the past management has been, but I've always had some challenges running it. I don't think we did enough to help the citizens."

Meet Lacy Lakeview’s newest city council member, Ronnie Hurst.

Hurst took the Oath of Office Tuesday night. He had been appointed to fill an open seat left by former council member Robert Plsek's resignation earlier this year.

"When people look at Lacy Lakeview, they don't move there because they want to," Hurst said. "They usually move there because they have to. I would like to see people in Lacy Lakeview become attractive to people to move to."

"The roads are rough," Hurst said. "The infrastructure is rough, and it just may be one of those situations where they've had a lot on their plate and cannot move forward quickly. So hopefully, I'll be able to help them resolve those issues."

Ronnie has experience in local government.

Hurst served on Bellmead's city council for two years before moving to Lacy Lakeview. While he’s only filling out the remainder of an unexpired term, he says he officially plans to run for council in May.

During Tuesday's meeting, other council members addressed residents' concerns about the future of city leadership, telling our neighbors to show up and make their voices heard in the next election.

