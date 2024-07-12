Lack of animal shelters in Hearne puts stray pets at risk

HEARNE, TX (KRHD) - — Robertson County is facing a critical shortage of animal shelters, leaving many stray pets without proper care and protection. The H.O.P.E Rescue Center in Hearne is one of the only non-profit organizations there that is looking out for these animals.



According to ASPCA6.3 million companion animals enter U.S shelters every year.

Every year, 920 thousand animals are euthanized in animal shelters.

Neighbors all around Robertson county have been doing what they can to deal with dumped animals.

"I mean, even posting them on Craigslist or Facebook is better than dumping them on the side of the road," executive director of H.O.P.E Rescue Center, Cambria Nierdieck said.

The hope rescue center is a nonprofit that's been helping the community with stray animals for 19 years. They're a no kill rescue shelter.

Nierdieck tells me she wants to see some change.

"It's really sad and it doesn't help that none of the people in office wanna work on that," Nierdieck said.

Robertson County Chief Deputy Bill Ruland told me over the phone about the lack of animal shelters in Robertson County, and he agreed that we should have them.

When I asked about his personal experiences with this issue, he shared with me that his dog was also a stray before Ruland rescued him.

The fight to get more shelters in our area continues.

The H.O.P.E Rescue Center is asking our neighbors for help with the animals, and to let the community know how much they need a solution.

"Even if you can just do a little bit of donating one bag of food or $5, it all adds up," Nierdieck said.

