Kroger Opioid Settlement: Texas to receive millions, Gatesville to receive thousands

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Opioids, a powerful class of painkillers known for their addictive qualities, continue to wreak havoc across communities nationwide. Now, some cities in Texas are seeking retribution.

“I've known individuals who've had minor surgery – their doctor keeps refilling and refilling, and then they end up getting street drugs, and now they’re crossing all these lines and borders,” Hope McKinnon, who lives in Gatesville, said.

The City of Gatesville is one of the latest Texas communities to join a significant opioid settlement with Kroger. The settlement, expected to bring $83 million to the state, includes a share of Gatesville. Local leaders, including City Manager Brad Hunt, have indicated that some of these funds will be used to combat opioid abuse within the community.

“I think it's way easier, accessible than most people would think, but there haven't been as many checks and balances as you would hope for,” McKinnon said.

In a statement to 25 News, The City of Gatesville said, “The Kroger Opioid Settlement benefits the City of Gatesville by providing us with additional funding for a variety of functions. Direct payments can be used for any purpose that has an opioid nexus (the objective must be linked in some way to opioid abatement – including past, present, or future expenses). Direct share payment distributions are handled by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts and the Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company.

Potential uses for the funds include:



Purchase of Naloxone (AKA “Narcan”) for carry and use by first responders to provide an antidote to potential opioid overdoses.

Purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and risk-reducing drug testing equipment for police.

Community education, outreach, and resources for prevention programs and for those suffering from opioid-related addiction and issues.

We have participated in other settlements and have received about $10,000 thus far. With more settlements anticipated by the Texas Attorney General’s Office, predicting when future funds may be released is difficult. However, our participation in this settlement paves the way for continued involvement in future ones.”

McKinnon, who has seen firsthand the impact of opioid addiction, believes the settlement funds could help address some of these issues. She hopes the resources can be used for education and screening programs to prevent addiction before it starts.

“I've seen where people go in, they have the red flags, and it's like, well, here we are. This is the standard. This is what we do, so this is what you're getting, and then it causes all these problems,” McKinnon said.

Texas has launched several initiatives to raise awareness about the dangers of opioids. Governor Greg Abbott’s “One Pill Kills” campaign is one example aimed at educating the public about the risks of fentanyl and other dangerous substances.

“It’s a struggle that society faces everywhere, and we all need to look out for each other,” McKinnon said. “We need to bring more awareness to the situation and find ways to help those struggling.”

Kroger has not yet responded to 25 News' request for a comment.

