Killeen Woman Killed in Fatal Crash on State Highway 36

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — State troopers went to a deadly two-vehicle crash on State Highway 36 involving a GMC Acadia SUV and a Mazda CX-5.

Police said Marcia Lynn Sinegal, 62, of Killeen, was driving the GMC northbound on SH 36 when she attempted an unsafe pass on several vehicles.

Singeal's vehicle collided head-on with a southbound Mazda CX-5 driven by Lisa Anne Dealy, 53, of Arlington.

Dealy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sinegal was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, where she later died from her injuries.