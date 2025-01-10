Killeen to replace traffic signals with four-way stops on Second Street

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Killeen’s Public Works Transportation Division will replace three traffic signals on Second Street beginning Monday, February 3rd.

The signals at 2nd Street and Avenue B, Avenue C, and Avenue D will be replaced with four-way stop signs.

Partial and full closures of the intersections may occur during the project.

Traffic control devices will be set up to redirect vehicles around the work zone. Drivers are advised to proceed cautiously, anticipate delays, and follow the posted detour signs.

For more information, contact the Transportation Office at 254-616-3153 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.