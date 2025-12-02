Killeen road construction delays frustrate residents as city cites weather, underground issues

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen residents are frustrated with road construction delays that have persisted since August 2023, particularly on Gilmer Street, as city officials cite weather conditions and unexpected underground discoveries as primary causes.



"Each project has had it’s individual challenge. Gilmer Street encountered utilities that were unknown and had no records that needed to be relocated. Bunny Trail also encountered underground utilities that were in conflict with the project that had to be relocated by third party utility owners. Watercrest and Stagecoach have had supply issues with the construction materials that the contractor has been working to resolve. Both these projects are still within the contract days to complete." - Torrie Bethany, City of Killeen

Construction on Bunny Trail is nearing completion, with the city expecting road work to finish at the end of the month.

While the delays can be frustrating for residents, the city is reassuring neighbors that these projects are "complicated" and they appreciate everyone's patience during the construction process.

"These type of projects are very extensive and complicated and it is not unusual to encounter unknowns. The city and the contractors are working diligently to complete these projects as soon as possible and within the design requirements and quality expectations. We do want to ask everyone to just be patient with these projects. They will be completed as soon as possible and once it is completed there will be a new roadway and sidewalks for everyone to enjoy." - Torrie Bethany, City of Killeen

