Killeen business owners frustrated as Gilmer Street construction drags months past deadline

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Business owners along Gilmer Street in Killeen are losing significant money as a construction project runs months past its original completion date, with one grocery store owner estimating $200,000 in lost sales this year alone. The project, which was supposed to be a one-year effort starting in August 2023, reflects a broader pattern of construction delays throughout the city that business owners say is hurting their bottom line.



Killeen Business Owners Lose Thousands Due to Construction Delays

Business owners along Gilmer Street in Killeen say they're losing money and growing frustrated as a construction project drags on months past its original completion date.

Luke Kim, owner of Handy Stop Grocery along Gilmer Street, said he's tired of the ongoing construction that has hurt his business.

"I am tired of it since I am losing a lot of business," Kim said.

The project was expected to be completed last month, but significant work remains unfinished. Kim said the city originally told him it would be a one-year project.

Progress is continuing on the street with the city posting a Facebook video saying a recent pipeline was installed along the road.

"In August 2023 the City of Killeen Engineering team sent me a letter saying they have a one-year project," Kim said.

Kim estimates he has lost about $200,000 in possible sales this year alone as customers avoid driving along the street during construction.

"The parking lot is empty and I am losing a lot of money," Kim said.

25 News' Marc Monroy reached out to the City of Killeen for comment about the construction delays but did not receive a response. Contractors on the project declined to comment and referred questions to the city.

The frustration extends beyond Gilmer Street.

Cary Thomas, a business owner along Rancier Avenue, said he's tired of constant construction around town, including projects on Zephyr, Water Crest and Bunny Trail.

"There's times where it seems like nobody is working on them and it's been long and drawn out," Thomas said.

Rancier Avenue is expected to get its own construction project in 2027.

"I think the roads here in Killeen are taking a long time and longer than they should take," Thomas said.

A check of the Killeen website shows the status of construction projects hasn't been updated since July 2025.

Kim said this is unlike any construction project he has experienced before.

"This is the first time I've seen construction like this," Kim said.

