Killeen residents encouraged to join 17th annual H-E-B 'Feast of Sharing' for holiday meal and celebration

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — On Tuesday, December 10, Killeen residents are encouraged to come to H-E-B to give thanks and share a festive holiday meal during the 17th Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinner.

H-E-B and community volunteers will serve a free meal to more than 5,000 people at the Killeen Civic Center. Open to the public, the event includes live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities, community services, and pictures with Santa.

Our H-E-B Mobile Kitchen will prepare a holiday meal with turkey, dressing, green beans, roll, gravy, and pie.

The H-E-B Pharmacy team will also provide free flu shots, which are available while supplies last.

This tradition, created in 1989, is H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing, which regularly serves over 340,000 meals annually in 34 cities throughout Texas and Mexico.

People looking for volunteer opportunities can find more information on the H-E-B Newsroom Feast of Sharing Calendar.