Killeen police officer arrested for assault, placed on paid administrative leave

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Killeen Police officer turned himself in to the Bell County Jail on Tuesday for an outstanding warrant for assault with bodily injury to a family member, the Killeen Police Department said.

The arrest was a result of an off-duty incident investigated by the Temple Police Department.

The Killeen Police Department has now opened an Internal Affairs Investigation and the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome.

As a Civil Service Agency, the Killeen Police Department is required to follow the local Civil Service Rules, which outlines due process procedures or handling misconduct allegations, including those related to an employee's pay status during the investigation.

No other information is available at time of publishing.