Killeen Police investigate death after a man was found in a dumpster

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of a man who was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call of an unconscious person in the 1500 block of N. 8th Street around 9:46 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered the deceased man inside the dumpster, which showed no visible signs of trauma.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson has ordered an autopsy at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

At this time, police say there is no known threat to the public, and the community is not believed to be in any immediate danger.

Detectives are asking residents and businesses in the area to review their surveillance footage for any people or vehicles seen in the vicinity over the past two days.

Anyone with video or information that could assist the investigation is encouraged to use the QR code below or contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.

Killeen Police Department

