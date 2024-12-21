Killeen Police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle that happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Hitchrock Drive around noon. Killeen PD said the motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows a white Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound in the 2300 block of Stan Schlueter Loop at an "extremely high rate of speed," and weaving through traffic on the roadway.

The motorcyclist tried to brake to avoid a collision with a Toyota sedan that was turning onto Hitchrock Drive, but lost control, falling over and separating from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist hit the sedan and the motorcycle continued westbound, then stopping in the 2500 block of Stan Schlueter Loop.

The roadway was shutdown for several hours as officers cleared the scene. The driver of the sedan did not report any injuries.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld until next of kin is notified.