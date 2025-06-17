Killeen PD tabs TAPS Academy to strengthen connections between youth and law enforcement

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) — The relationship between youth and law enforcement is often defined by misunderstanding, but Killeen PD’s TAPS Academy is working to change that.

Launched earlier this year in Killeen, the TAPS Academy (Teen And Police Service Academy) is a nationwide youth mentorship program designed to help young people build life skills, improve communication, and gain a better understanding of law enforcement.

“This program works. As simple as that, this program works, and it has an impact on kids,” said Chief Pedro Lopez, who saw the program thrive in Houston ISD before bringing it to Central Texas.

Normally, a 10-week course taught in schools, TAPS has been adapted for summer students using a hybrid model inside the Bell County Juvenile Justice Center. Students will earn academic credit while receiving mentorship and guidance from officers.

Lopez believes that engagement is key to strengthening community relationships.

“My number one priority is trying to bring the community into the police department—and bring the police department into the community,” Lopez emphasized.

Sgt. Kyle Moore, who supervises community engagement for Killeen PD, outlined what students are learning.

“As far as the curriculum goes, it’s gonna be things like conflict resolution, healthy relationships, what is the role of a police officer, and even public speaking,” Moore explained. “The kids got an opportunity to give a 3-5 minute speech about themselves.”

For Deionesha Lenoir, a Bell County Juvenile Services facilities manager, the program fills a critical need for at-risk youth.

“We saw that we have kids here that could truly benefit from this program, and so—why not be the first in Central Texas to do this?” said Lanor.

The impact has already been felt beyond the classroom, as some students have expressed interest in law enforcement careers after completing the program.

“We’ve even had some of them make mention that, one day, they could see themselves becoming police officers,” Lanor shared. “So we know what we’re doing is working.”

At the end of the summer session, students held a graduation ceremony—but the celebration was about more than certificates.

Students created and presented awards to officers and officials who had helped them the most during the program—a moment that Sgt. Moore described as one of the most special he had experienced.

With ongoing outreach efforts, Killeen PD is also hosting a summer school program for 30-35 kids, continuing its mission to empower youth and strengthen community connections.

As Chief Lopez looks ahead, he hopes to expand the TAPS program further, ensuring that more Killeen students can benefit from its unique mentorship model.

