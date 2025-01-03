Killeen opens warming center to help residents during cold snap

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Killeen has teamed up with Friends in Crisis shelter at 412 East Sprott Street. The shelter will have an overnight warming center at the This service will be available for those in need starting Sunday, January 5, and will continue through Friday, January 10.

The warming center will open from 8 p.m. until 11 a.m. every day.

City Hall, libraries, the Recreation Center, and Police Headquarters will also be open as warming centers if the temperature drops to 32 degrees or below. The city requires all community members and visitors at public facilities to follow a code of conduct.

If any churches or community groups are able and willing to open their facilities and provide volunteers during the center’s operational hours, they can contact the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at (254) 501-7706.

