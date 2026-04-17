Killeen ISD announces new head coaching appointments

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen ISD announces new leadership for two of its high school football programs.

Roderick Sneed has been named the new head football coach at Killeen High School, while Roy Locks will take the reigns as head football coach at Shoemaker High School.

Both coaches will serve as campus athletic coordinators for their respective schools.

In the announcement, Kileen ISD executive director for athletics Matt Carroll said, “We’re excited to welcome two proven coaches with exceptional track records in building strong programs, developing athletes on and off the field and setting high expectations that will elevate not only their teams but the entire campus community."

Sneed most recently served two seasons as the defensive coordinator at North Mesquite, his alma mater.

“I am beyond excited to join the Killeen ISD family and to have the opportunity to lead the Killeen High Kangaroos. I do not take lightly what it means to wear the ‘K’ on your chest, and I am committed to making sure every student-athlete in this program feels that pride every single day,” said Sneed in the press release.

Locks is more than familiar with Shoemaker, as he was the Grey Wolves defensive coordinator since 2017.

“The opportunity to be the head coach of this group of kids and work alongside this team of athletic coaches makes it even more special,” Locks said. “We are going to continue to build young, high-character men and women who will represent Shoemaker, our community and the Grey Wolves family with pride. We will show up prepared and hold ourselves to a high standard every day both on and off the field. We will compete for one another with pride, effort and integrity," Locks said in the announcement.

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